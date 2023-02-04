Third Tier Wealth Management Announces Agreement With Buckingham Strategic Partners

New Jersey-based RIA Company’s Association With National Firm Will Increase Services & Product Offerings Through A True Team Approach

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Third Tier Wealth Management, offering financial planning & investment management, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to work with Buckingham Strategic Partners (BSP), a national financial services firm with their main office in St. Louis, in order to provide additional enhanced resources and best-in-class services to their valued client base.There has been increased demand in recent years for financial planning in addition to investment management. In that time, independent RIA firms have stepped up and into that role. In fact, within the U.S. wealth management market, RIA firms are the fastest-growing category according to McKinsey. Clients want to know if they are on the right track for long term financial security.

Firms like Third Tier Wealth Management believe that growing assets is important, but not the whole story. The company has been built around the principle of delivering more than what people have come to expect – including providing guidance in all areas of their financial lives and incorporating strategic partners in other areas of financial expertise to provide an experience that is unique.

By partnering with Buckingham Strategic Partners, Third Tier Wealth Management will increase their personalized service offerings to clients. Importantly, the collaboration will offer Third Tier customers the ability to benefit from BSP’s long relationship with Dimensional Fund Advisors, a money management firm widely acknowledged for its practical and innovative applications of academic financial research to investing.”Our unique association with a national investment firm like Buckingham Strategic Partners enables us to offer our clients the collective skill and services of much larger firms at a lower expense to our clients,” said Michael Demkiw, President of Third Tier Wealth Management. “We take seriously our legal and ethical fiduciary duty to always act in our client’s best interests. This responsibility includes regularly evaluating potential partners to determine if they might offer services and solutions that can enhance the financial advice and support we provide.”Demkiw is a former mortgage banker with 20 years of experience as well as a ten-year insurance company owner. He founded the Third Tier family of companies incorporating decades of experience learned in his various roles within the financial services industry and working with business owners and families.

Customer-service is at the forefront of its philosophy and the company has recently expanded its offerings to include financial planning and investment management. Through a process known as “Design, Build & Protect,” the focus is on connecting people’s financial goals with their life goals.”You can go to any company and get an advisor that will review your portfolio. If that was all there was to the work, I wouldn’t do it. At the end of the day, we’re in the people business. People are more important than their financial statements. Therefore, it was important to us to formulate a partnership with a company that thought the same way.” BSP’s investing philosophy is based on decades of investment data and analysis as well input from various research advisors to the Investment Policy. Most importantly, BSP supports and empowers Third Tier’s investment philosophy which is founded on the efficient market hypothesis and a shared belief in the potential of companies around the world, powered by innovation, to create wealth for investors over the long term. For more information, please visit https://thirdtierwealth.com, email, or call: 201-254-0202####

About Third Tier Wealth Management

Independent, financial advisory in Glen Rock. We provide unbiased advice focused on impactful investment management, financial planning & tax planning. https://thirdtierwealth.com

About Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners (“BSP”) offers a comprehensive wealth management platform and an array of services to a nationwide community of independent financial advisors. Leveraging Buckingham’s Design. Build, Protect.® methodology and supported by evidence-driven investment and financial planning strategies, Buckingham Strategic Partners helps independent financial advisors better serve their clients and grow their businesses.Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Buckingham Strategic Partners supports more than 1,200 partner advisors. BSP along with Buckingham Strategic Wealth collectively manages or administers more than $54 billion (as of September 30, 2022). For more information, visit https://buckinghamstrategicpartners.com/

