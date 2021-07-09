This 2021 Samsung soundbar is already on sale for $82 off at Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $82: The Samsung HW-A550 2021 2.1-channel soundbar is on sale for $197.99 at Amazon as of July 6.

You don’t need to leave behind the comforts of your couch to watch Black Widow just because most theaters reopened. A quality TV, a new streaming device, and some homemade snacks are all you need to recreate a theatrical experience. But you can make your home theater even more perfect if you upgrade with a powerful soundbar system.

One great option is the Samsung HW-A550 2.1-channel soundbar that’s down to just $197.99 at Amazon. Released just this year, the A550 already boasts a 29% discount at Amazon, giving a great excuse for you to see how a soundbar is a real gamechanger for any TV.

The Samsung A550 is a 2.1-channel design, which means you get two audio channels on the left and right in the soundbar along with a wireless subwoofer. With its Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X technology, it provides an almost 3D surround sound environment from all angles. And the additional subwoofer gives that extra boost of bass with just the touch of a button.

It’s also easy to connect to any TV with WiFi, Bluetooth, or HDMI, plus it is instantly optimized to enhance sound for all types of content such as movies, sports, and video games. When it comes to gaming, it even syncs up directional audio that follows on-screen action for a more immersive experience. And if you want the audio to match your preferences, it’s simple enough to fine-tune both the bass and treble to get that perfect experience.

There are a lot of soundbar options out there, but it’s hard to argue against a brand new Samsung model that’s already on sale for less than $200.

