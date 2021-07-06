This $30 keychain box cutter doubles as a bottle opener and pocket knife

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save 14%: The Razor: Not Your Average Box Cutter multipurpose keychain is on sale for $29.99 as of July 1 — a nice $5 discount.

Getting packages in the mail is fun until you realize you have to deal with breaking down the boxes after. Make it easier on yourself by simply having the right tools at your disposal: With the Razor by Bomber & Company, you’ll always have to a box cutter, utility pocket knife, can opener, bottle opener, hex wrench, and pry bar. When closed, it disguises itself as a lightweight base keychain.

Pocket-sized doesn’t mean not powerful. The Razor’s 440C black stainless steel construction make it one of the strongest nano blades ever created on the market. The sharp, flat, ground straight edge side of the Razor is perfect for thin, sharp precision slices, and the opposite, larger surface lets you cut and slice materials with a balanced feel. The length of the knife can reach up to 3.46 inches while the box cutter blade measures 1.10 inches.

The steel is highly durable and corrosion-resistant to withstand stubborn bottles or a day stuck in crappy weather.

See everything the everyday carry Razor can do in the video below:

Normally, the Razor covers the cost of multiple everyday tools for a mere $35. But on sale for $29.99, it’s a super unique item that would meet the limit for a $30 gift exchange.