This 4-piece accessory kit for your AirPods is over 50% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 31, the Chargeworx 4-Piece Accessory Kit For Apple AirPods is on sale for $22.99 instead of their regular $49, which is a discount of 54%.

You have a protective case on your iPhone, right? What about your MacBook? If you’re guarding your other Apple investments from destruction, you should probably look into protective gear for your AirPods as well.

The Chargeworx Accessory Kit for AirPods is on sale for just $22.99, down from $49, and comes with a silicone case, carabiner, magnetic safety strap, and watch band holder to keep your expensive earbuds safe, clean, and secure.

The silicone case fits snugly over your AirPods case to protect it from daily wear and tear, dust, dirt, scratches, and anything else thrown its way. It’s just like the case you slip over your iPhone to keep it from getting roughed up. The carabiner attaches easily to your belt, bag, purse, or keys, so you can always have it close by — an essential for forgetful folks.

The magnetic safety strap is perfect for those who wear their AirPods on runs, rides, hikes, commutes, and more and want to keep them safe. It attaches to the bottom of each earbud and hangs around your neck. The magnetic ends allow you to join the earbuds together around your neck for safekeeping when you’re not listening. It also prevents you from dropping them in a sewer grate or on the subway tracks.

And finally, the watch band holder is for those who also wear an Apple Watch. The holder attaches to the side of your watch band and keeps your AirPods snugly in place when you’re not wearing them. It’s also compatible with some other smartwatches.

Just like your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, AirPods aren’t a cheap gadget to replace. It’s much more affordable to protect your investment. Grab the Chargeworx Kit for AirPods, complete with all four protective accessories, in light blue, dark blue, lavender, or black for just $22.99 for a limited time. That’s 54% in savings.

Prices subject to change.