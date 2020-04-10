This 5-Year-Old M’sian Peanut Butter Brand By 2 SPM Grads Is Giving Itself 45 Days To Stay Alive

Author’s Blurb: Peanut butter is just one of those staples you must have if you enjoy toast (unless you have a peanut allergy), and the quality of a lot of mass produced commercial brands that I’ve tried over the years have been disappointing. But there are Malaysians out there trying to change this by offering healthier, tastier alternatives.

Jobbie Nut Butter was launched in 2015 by Debbie and Joseph, 2 SPM graduates with no prior peanut butter making experience.

By 2017, they were selling 1,000 to 2,000 jars a month, and were finally beginning to see profit.

They arrived in 2020

safely, but on April 7, they made a transparent Facebook post to announce that

they would be going bankrupt very soon.

While they said they

were doing much better than a lot of other businesses, they were nonetheless

struggling due to running out of stock, options, and resources.

Their suppliers for raw peanuts, glass bottles,

label stickers, and boxes, for example, had all closed down.

In Jobbie Nut Butter’s desperation to keep running, they’ve come up with a last resort.

“We will be running a

pre-order only for all our peanut butter for the next 45 days,” they wrote, and

admitted that they knew how ‘crazy’ it sounded that they were trying to sell something

they didn’t have in stock currently.

“Sadly speaking, we’re

not a big corporation yet, we can’t give big promos, or raise funds like an IPO

company and give you our company shares because it might not be worth anything

much at the moment (we don’t even know if we’ll survive the next few weeks),”

the post continued.

Wanting to learn more

about their situation, Vulcan Post reached out to the brand and got a hold of

Victor, who’s been their CEO since 2019.

An Uncertain Future

Firstly, we were

curious—with Jobbie Nut Butter’s 5-year business history, wouldn’t there

usually be a runway of sorts before immediate bankruptcy?

Victor told us that

the first 4 years of the company were tough. “Back then, they reinvested every

profit they had into the brand and even slept in our current factory/warehouse

(their old beds are still in the office), all in the name of delivering value

and a better product to our Jobbie customers and supporters.”

“Honestly, if we took

the route of typical businesses early on there could be a lot of cost savings

that we could implement like cheaper packaging, plastic jars and labels, but a

high product quality was our priority at all times.”

Image Credit: Jobbie Nut Butter

Thus, they ended up being

a very lean company to focus on growth with ‘good enough’ profits to keep the

company afloat every month.

According to Victor, their

current dilemma wasn’t so much about the business’ past as it was about the new

operating environment.

“In our case there is a

huge disruption to our supply chain and no certainty at all. All of them are

either closed or have not been granted the license to operate, which means even

if we could operate and had sales, we have no product to deliver to our

customers! And no product equals no sales.”

He added that it also doesn’t help that their industry is one that requires a lot of working capital, as they typically have to buy a lot of raw and packaging materials upfront before orders even come in. This means that a lot of cash will need to be reinvested into the production of stock itself.

Keeping It Real

It’s not easy to admit

that one is going bankrupt, much less announce it as it is to your 23,000+

followers on a very public platform.

So why did Jobbie Nut

Butter do it this way?

“One of the key values

of our company is integrity, where we honour and deliver on our promises both

to customers and employees,” Victor said.

In this situation,

they were experimenting with ways to sustain sales and felt that the pre-order

model would help.

But with the business uncertainty

the MCO has caused them, they’re unsure of whether they could deliver in the next

week or two.

“We did not want to

give marketing spins or take advantage of the current COVID-19 situation on why

you should pre-order with us, we wanted to just be honest about our challenges

with our customers, and if they could wait slightly longer then it’s up to them

to decide,” Victor said.

“It was also a very

real threat that if we had no product to sell in a few months’ time, cash

reserves would just burn out.”

In the comments of the

post, fans expressed support and showed the team that they had made their

pre-orders proudly.

Victor believes that

with their support in these dark times, honesty and transparency were the least

that Jobbie Nut Butter could offer to their fans.

The Necessary Preparations

As for why they had

chosen 45 days specifically, Victor told us that it was an assumption on their

side that the MCO would last until the end of May.

In the case that it would

extend for longer, Jobbie Nut Butter has made preparations.

“If by then we cannot

deliver, we would refund all the orders we have received for these pre-orders

to keep our promise to our customers, and possibly shut down the company

temporarily,” Victor shared.

“It’s just the more

responsible path for the employees (where they can look for alternatives) and

fellow shareholders (where we do not continue burning funds with no realistic

projections on when operations can resume).”

By their estimations,

for them to sustain themselves every month, they would need to sell at least

4,500 jars per month.

“Our costs are high

for the product because we have never compromised on the quality, so every

dollar counts in ensuring the survival of the Jobbie brand,” Victor stated.

“It’s our dream and

vision that we will survive this and still continue to spread the love of

Jobbie to everyone in Malaysia and beyond to show the resiliency of Malaysian

brands!”

To help boost interest

in the pre-orders, they’ve provided the promo code ‘LASTJOBBIE’ that will grant

customers an RM10 discount store-wide with no minimum order required.

The promo will be

valid from April 7 to June 30, 2020.

Bottom Line: Despite never having heard of them prior to this (nor tasting their peanut butter), I’d love to see them be able to pull through the MCO and continue producing their peanut butter. Their journey has been an impressive one from the start, and I’d want to try their product for myself as well.

You can support Jobbie Nut Butter here.

Featured Image Credit: Jobbie Nut Butter