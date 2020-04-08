This App Could Help if You Are Stuck in One of Noida’s COVID-19 Hotspots

In a public announcement by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, as many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida were sealed off till April 15. The measure was taken in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further.

The localities (listed below) are part of hotspots meaning areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past. According to an official list, the localities identified for sealing in Noida are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 41, 44, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100.

District Magistrate Suhas LY did assure home delivery of essential commodities and services at all places in Gautam Buddh Nagar. However, the situation was a little grim soon after the announcement as residents started lining up at certain marketplaces and shops including some of the convenience stores at petrol stations before the complete lockdown was imposed.

In a quick response, however, the Noida Authority has released a portal and app to help citizens procure essential items during the lockdown. The Apurti Suvidha Sewa app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users and a web portal is also available which can be accessed by clicking here.

The app and portal are basically a directory listing all the shops and stores that are currently offering home delivery of essential items. To use the service, download the app on your mobile phone or head over to the web portal. The service doesn’t require any login to make the process simpler. Just select the area you live in and the service required (Grocery/Vegetable/Medical). You will be given a list of all the active shops in and around the selected area with the shop/store owner’s name, address and phone number. Alternatively, there is a helpline number which will be active from 8AM to 8PM.

While the functionality of the service is limited, it is arguably a swift move by the Noida Authority to make the lives of citizens easier during the strict lockdown period. Additionally, the official Twitter handle of the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has confirmed that administration, police and authorities will enable all suppliers including BigBasket, Grofers, Milk Basket, Amazon, and more.