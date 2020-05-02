This Artist Reimagined Your Favorite Superheroes As Sexy Pinups, And It’s Everything
Look, I’m a simple lady: I love comic books. I love classic pin-ups. I love hilariously perfect re-imaginings.
So you can imagine how freakin’ pumped I was when I recently stumbled across the incredible work of artist David Talaski and found that all three of those interests converged in his men of comics pin-up series.
“My husband and I are big comic book/movie fans, and I really love mid-century illustration,” David told BuzzFeed. “Especially pin-up pieces from artists like Gil Elvgren and Alberto Vargas.”
“I always felt like — when I attended conventions — there wasn’t much sexy art of dudes, at least in proportion to all the scantily-clad art of women you’ll find,” David said. “Vintage pin-up felt like a good way to go because it’s a balance between sexy and silly. It’ll make you blush, but you can still hang it in your bathroom and have mom over. Maybe even gift one to her — which has happened!”
“At the end of the day, I just wanted to make something light-hearted and cheeky for all the nerds who appreciate the sexy men of comics.”
So, without further ado…AVENGERS ASSEMBLE:
Steve Rogers aka Captain America:
T’Challa aka Black Panther:
Tony Stark aka Iron Man:
Thor, God of Thunder:
Peter Quill aka Star-Lord:
Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange:
Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier:
Loki, God of Mischief:
But it’s not JUST the men of Marvel, David’s also ~dabbled~ in DC, including the Guy Gardner* version of Green Lantern:
And Arthur Curry aka Aquaman:
