This Artist Reimagined Your Favorite Superheroes As Sexy Pinups, And It’s Everything

More like “Avengers ASSemble,” am I right? (I’m sorry.)

Look, I’m a simple lady: I love comic books. I love classic pin-ups. I love hilariously perfect re-imaginings.

So you can imagine how freakin’ pumped I was when I recently stumbled across the incredible work of artist David Talaski and found that all three of those interests converged in his men of comics pin-up series.

“My husband and I are big comic book/movie fans, and I really love mid-century illustration,” David told BuzzFeed. “Especially pin-up pieces from artists like Gil Elvgren and Alberto Vargas.”

“I always felt like — when I attended conventions — there wasn’t much sexy art of dudes, at least in proportion to all the scantily-clad art of women you’ll find,” David said. “Vintage pin-up felt like a good way to go because it’s a balance between sexy and silly. It’ll make you blush, but you can still hang it in your bathroom and have mom over. Maybe even gift one to her — which has happened!”

“At the end of the day, I just wanted to make something light-hearted and cheeky for all the nerds who appreciate the sexy men of comics.”

So, without further ado…AVENGERS ASSEMBLE:

Steve Rogers aka Captain America:


T’Challa aka Black Panther:


Tony Stark aka Iron Man:


Thor, God of Thunder:


Peter Quill aka Star-Lord:


Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange:


Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier:


Loki, God of Mischief:


But it’s not JUST the men of Marvel, David’s also ~dabbled~ in DC, including the Guy Gardner* version of Green Lantern:

And Arthur Curry aka Aquaman:


So, there ya have it! Whew, is it hot in here or is it just me?! Anyway, if you love these as much as I do, be sure to check out David’s other incredible work by following him on Instagram and supporting him on Etsy!

TV and Movies

