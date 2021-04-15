This comprehensive computer science training bundle is on sale for under £30

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: The 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle is on sale for £29.12 as of April 14, saving you 97% on list price.

Computer science is always evolving. It’s interlaced with all kinds of subjects in our tech-driven world, so more and more industries are requiring these skills — from programming and business analysis to security and artificial intelligence. In fact, the number of job opportunities for computer science experts is growing faster than in any other occupation.

If you’re looking to expand the realm of opportunities available to you, it’s not a bad idea to get familiar with the basics of computer science. For a limited time, you can sign up for the 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle for under £30 and get access to more than 200 hours of curated content right at your fingertips.

The bundle features nine courses led by instructors like , a software engineer, author, and consultant; , a data scientist and website consultant; and , a web developer, engineer, and teacher with two master’s degrees. Through comprehensive video lessons you can access anywhere and hands-on projects you can complete on your own time, you’ll build your IT and data science skills with courses on Python, Linux, TensorFlow, discrete mathematics, and more.

Designed for those with an intermediate skill level in the IT world, you can start by learning some basic coding languages and frameworks in two complete web developer boot camp courses. You’ll work through 35 different projects, picking up HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, and more along the way. When you’re ready, you can move on to a deep 55-hour course on the Python coding language, which is used frequently in data science, web applications, and more. Then you can take on more complex subjects like data analysis, statistical modeling, machine learning, and more.

You can virtually enroll in these computer science courses for only £29.12 for a limited time.