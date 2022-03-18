This confidence and life purpose course bundle is on sale for under £20

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Sometimes the best self-care is a little introspection. Taking some time to dive into your current mindset can help set you up for future growth. Of course, it’s not always as easy as it sounds to take a personal inventory — that’s where this Ultimate Confidence and Life Purpose Bundle comes in.

Led by husband and wife duo Joeel and Natalie Rivera, whose mission is to offer tools of self-empowerment to others, this bundle includes four courses designed to change your mindset and help you gain confidence. The couple has taught over 700,000 students how to ignite their dreams, unleash their potential, and fulfill their purpose. And it all starts with a little introspection.

The first course focuses on confidence. While most courses might encourage you to boost your self-worth and feel confident in your abilities, this one flips the script and encourages you to dive deeper. You’ll look at self-doubt, the fear of failure, and the growth mindset to discover your full potential. Next, you’ll look at healthy boundaries and the power of saying “no.” The four-hour course will help equip you with self-care tools and show you how to set smarter goals.

The last two courses are broader looks at purpose and transformation. You’ll learn to replace limiting beliefs with empowering ones, live in alignment, find greater meaning and purpose, break through old habits, adapt to transitions, and live more authentically.

Real self-improvement is simply giving yourself the space to grow. Of course, the Riveras can only give you some tools. It’s up to you whether or not you use them to make changes.

For a limited time, you can sign up for the Ultimate Confidence and Life Purpose Bundle for just £16.12 and take the first step toward growth.