This Delivery Herb Company Called Mab & Stoke is the Future of Holistic Nutrition | Grit Daily News

As we search for ways to boost immune systems and reduce stress, herbs have long been one of the sources people add in to their routines. However, there’s been a long standing problem – to order sustainably sourced, organic herbs in the sheer quantity needed and then ingest said quantity was overwhelming and expensive. Mab & Stoke was created with the idea that holistic health should be affordable and accessible to all, a brand that has effectively disrupted the supplement industry for the better.

This was before Christina Mace-Turner, former Apple and Flipboard exec and co-founder of True Botanicals decided to pivot her career and go all-in on Mab & Stoke — the world’s first super herbal tab.

Mace-Turner is very familiar with the health and beauty industries, coming off of True Botanicals where she sought to bring scientifically-tested and natural ingredients to the mainstream, thus eliminating a rampant trend of harmful chemicals and other untested ingredients used. It is with this vision she moved into the herbal supplement space.

The supplement industry itself is ripe for disruption. Walking the aisles of your local organic health food store you’re hit with bottle after bottle of tinctures and capsules with zero opportunity to personalize and learn. This leads room for confusion, mistrust, ineffective combinations and an overall miss for a personalized experience. Not to mention that buying separate supplements can run you hundreds of dollars (or more) a month.

Herbs is the Word

“Mab & Stoke was created to solve a problem. Herbs were what I turned to when I was burnt out and suffered a back injury, but I couldn’t get my friends to take them. As a tech innovator, I set about reinventing the experience to be more emotionally appealing,” said Mace-Turner in a recent interview.

From the Mad-Lib style personal onboarding survey to the communicative herbal concierge that checks in monthly (for their monthly subscribers), to their flagship product Mab Tabs, a personalized, dissolvable herbal tab, offers a delightful experience for both the novelists and experienced alike.

Now, they’re adding two new products to their line up, Readymade Calm and Readymade Immune Mab Tabs. Both are prepared from a specially selected blend of effective and impactful natural herbs designed to meet an increased demand for natural immune and stress support. Readymades can be taken up to three times per day alone or two times per day if taken with Mab & Stoke’s highly immune-supportive custom blends.

You might be wondering how the magic is made? They Mace-Turner only works with world-renowned phytochemists and herbalists who can make this unique product come to life. Their tagline, “wildly alive,” is truly a new take on health and wellness. Most brands cater to the wellness warriors or those striving for perfection, not Mab & Stoke. They intentionally focus on the best version of “you” right now. It’s a much-needed holistic approach to health, that perfection doesn’t have to be a goal and you can improve your health and still be you.

It takes product marketing into a new realm: simply being good, doing good and connecting a great product with consumers who need a better way.

All of their products have one thing in common — the way you take them and it’s quite an experience. It’s become a cult following among “Tabbers,” as they’re affectionately referred to.

Satisfying Fizz

You open your biodegradable, individually wrapped Mab Tab (with a design inspired by a detail in a Hilma af Klint painting), drop into a beverage of your choice and listen to a satisfying fizz as your unique color emerges. That’s another thing, your Mab Tabs are various colors based on the combination of herbs. As you wait for one to three minutes, depending on the temperature of the beverage, you’re witnessing a large quantity of herbs condensed into a very pleasantly tasting experience.

On their site, they list the following organic, vegan and gluten free herbs that are used in various combinations:

Ashwagahnda

Asia ginseng

Astagalus

Burdock

Calendula

Chamomile

Elderberry

Feverfew

Ginger

Gotu kola

Green tea

Hops

Lemon balm

Lion’s mane

Magnolia

Milk thistle

Red clover

Rhodiola

Schisandra

Tulsi

Tabbers don’t have to be completely educated on what combination or herbs or how much to take because Mab & Stoke takes care of it for you. If you’re a Readymades customer, you get a pre-made Mab Tab that is designed with the appropriate herbs and if you’re a Custom Mab Tabs customer you simply tell them where you need the support (i.e. are you regularly tired, have trouble staying asleep, trying to build your immune system, etc…) and they deliver accordingly.

From the Readymade Mab Tabs to the custom blends this company has changed the way everyday consumers can access and take herbal supplements. Of course, it’s important to consult a physician before starting any new health regimen, and it’s one that makes you feel good from order to home.