This dog DNA test and training bundle is on sale for 95% off

TL;DR: The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test and Dog Training Bundle is on sale for £44.11, saving you 95% on list price.

If you’ve recently adopted a new four-legged member of your family and you’re in over your head, a little training can go a long way. And with this doggone good deal, you can get a dozen training courses covering all the basics.

The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test and Dog Training Bundle includes a 12-course bundle on dog training, plus an award-winning dog breed test kit to help you gain some valuable insight into your dog’s true nature. And for a limited time, the package is on sale for only £44.11.

First up, the training kicks off with an A to Z guide for puppies, so you can get it right from the start. You’ll learn the best ways to train, teach, and socialise your puppy so it grows into a joyful, well-balanced, and well-behaved dog. If you adopted an older dog, go ahead and skip to a course that focuses on the issue at hand. There are courses on leash training, barking, aggression, diet and nutrition, and natural remedies. And once you feel confident in your ability to train, there are even courses on starting a training business.

Another way to learn more about your new best friend is with the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test. The test is fast, painless, and simple, and gives you some eye-opening results. Just swab your dog’s cheek, mail in the sample, and in two weeks or less, you’ll get a detailed report breaking down not only your dog’s DNA composition and breed mix, but also some insight into personality traits, predisposition to disease, and other unique characteristics.

This bundled deal is valued at £911, but you can snag it on sale for only £44.11 for a limited time.