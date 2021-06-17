This early Prime Day deal brings the Roborock S6 MaxV to its lowest price ever

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

SAVE $200: Need a robot vacuum and mop that does it all? As of June 15, snag the Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum and mop for only $549.99 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Prime Day hasn’t even started yet, but the deals that have already rolled in — like this Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum and mop for only $549.99 — are an early treat for us shopaholics. Last year, robot vacuums were hot sale items with huge discounts, and judging by the deals that are already live, we’re gonna see a ton of cheap ones this year, too.

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum and mop combo that boasts crazy strong suction, look no further than the Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum and mop. The sale price on this robot vacuum dropped down to $579.99 a few days ago which was already the all-time low by about $20. But when you apply the $30 on-page coupon, it brings the cost down even further — to just $549.99.

The Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum and mop is an amazing upgrade pick. It has everything you need (plus some features you didn’t know you needed). Finding a vacuum/mop combo with 2500Pa suction isn’t very common, but the S6 MaxV has all three. The strong suction means that your carpets and rugs will always be totally crumb-free, and the adjustable 297ml electronic water tank is big enough to cover homes up to 2,580 square feet.

You’ll also get smart LiDAR navigation for efficient cleaning paths, intuitive multi-level mapping, app and voice control, and a 180 minute runtime. The S6 MaxV returns to its dock to top up the battery when it’s running low, too — so you won’t have to worry about coming home to a dead robot and a half-cleaned home.

Grab the S6 MaxV to kick off your Prime Day shopping, and take advantage of the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen so far.