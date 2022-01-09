This Excel and Power BI training bundle is on sale for 98% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel and Power BI Certification Bundle is on sale for £25.83, saving you 98% on list price.

We’re dealing with more data than ever before in 2021 — and 2022 will likely push it even further. Tools like Excel and Power BI make it possible to navigate and effectively work with all of that data, but only a select few actually know how to use it. That’s why employers are willing to pay them the big money.

Whether you want to learn to master data for your career or for your own benefit, the 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel and Power BI Certification Bundle is a great place to start. And it’s on sale for only £25.83.

This nine-course collection includes 63 hours of training from top data experts, like Nikolai Schuler and Chris Dutton. While their teaching styles vary, each course is broken down into bite-sized lessons and includes hands-on projects to help you master the tools. You’ll learn by doing, not just lecturing.

In a pair of Excel courses, you’ll get a comprehensive understanding of the software’s latest data visualisation tools and techniques. You’ll learn why, when, and how to use each chart type, discover some key data visualisation best practices, and tackle some hands-on demos and exercises to get the hang of it.

Another pair of Power BI courses will show you how to create professional, high-quality reports from scratch. You’ll come to terms with the BI workflow and connect to hundreds of data sources, build complex relational models, and design stunning, interactive dashboards.

There are also courses that dive into Alteryx, where you’ll build workflows and analyse data, data visualisation in R, mathematics for data science, and more. Beyond just sorting your data, you’ll get a data science education on your own terms in this affordable bundle. Get it on sale for just £25.83 for a limited time.