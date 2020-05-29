This excellent sound bar will make TV viewing a joy again—and it’s 63 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you have to turn on closed captioning, find yourself constantly muttering ‘what did that guy just say?’, or are forever rewinding in 10-second bursts just to catch the dialogue in a movie or TV show, you need a soundbar.

What’s a soundbar? It’s a simple easy add-on for improved audio—that can totally change your viewing life. Sleek and understated in black, espresso, or titatnium hues, it blends seamlessly into your living room (or any room) and delivers crisp dialogue on anything you watch.

Right now, HSN is offering an incredible deal: the ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar, on sale for just $140. That’s a whopping $239 off its normal price. So now’s the time to take the plunge and pump up the volume.

Theater-quality audio

Miss going to the movies? We do too. This soundbar satisfies some of that longing with impeccable voice clarity. Delivering 12 levels of voice control, it exceeds the limits of all other options in its price range (this TCL Alto, for example, offers only three levels). Want details? The ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar—which is 17-inch wide—uses special hearing-aid technology to enhance on-screen dialogue; this means you’ll get crystal clear conversation without having to crank the TV’s volume super loud. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sound hovers at a just-right level.

When you really want to crank it up—say to watch Tracee Ellis Ross belt it out in the new flick The High Note—you can; your new ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar features three levels of 3D theater-like audio to boost music, background effects, and overall sound design (think virtual surround sound).

Extras, extras

Setting up your new ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar is easy. Just plug it into your TV’s HDMI, RCA, or Optical digital port and you’re good to go. The soundbar comes with cables for all three ports, so no matter what kind of TV you have, you’re covered.

And as additional incentive, HSN is throwing in some fun goodies with your purchase of the super-sale-prices ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar. First: a one-year membership to LiveXLive Plus, which delivers for live concert livestreams. Seconf: a three-month subscription to Daily Burn Premium, source of endless home workouts. Third: a $9 credit to Curiosity Stream, a streaming service for nonfiction docu-content on everything from nature to history to lifestyle.

And one more thing: interest-free financing. If you prefer to pay for your ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar over time, you can do three monthly installments of $47. Either way, shipping is free. Yup. You heard that right.

