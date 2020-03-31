THIS Housefull 4 actress to ROMANCE Suriya in Aruvaa? | Bollywood Life

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which was scheduled to hit the screens in April has postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Once the lockdown gets settled, he will start the shooting of Aruvaa, which will be directed by Hari. While the announcement of the lead actress has not happened yet but the latest reports suggest that Pooja Hegde has been finalized for the project. The actress has agreed to play the important character, which will be bankrolled by Studio Green. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Ghajini star, Suriya, urges fans to follow social distancing – watch video

Speaking about the film, Soorarai Pottru marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and Sudha Kongara. It was being speculated that Soorarai Pottru is a biopic on Captain GR Gopinath who found Air Deccan. However, Suriya clarified that the film is not a biopic on him but is only inspired by few events in his life. Tamil and Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali has been signed on to play the leading lady in Soorarai Pottru. It is co-produced by Guneet Monga, who is known for bankrolling films like The Lunchbox, Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur. Soorarai Pottru also features Mohan Babu in a key role. Also Read – Soorarai Pottru music launch: Suriya makes it a memorable affair for 100 underprivileged kids

The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash and will be his first time collaboration with Suriya. A few days ago, GV had revealed that the album for the film has already been completed and have turned out to be quite well. Taking to his Twitter page, the music composer revealed his excitement on associating with Suriya for a project. Speaking about the director Sudha Kongara, this film will be her third one as a director after Drohi and Irudhi Suttru. The latter was made as a bilingual in Tamil and Hindi with R Madhavan and Ritika Singh in lead roles. The film was later remade in Telugu with Venkatesh in lead role and Sudha herself directed it.

