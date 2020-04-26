This Iron Man-Dr Strange argument never made it to Avengers: Endgame. Watch the epic deleted scene here

It has been over a year since Avengers: Endgame landed but it is a gift that keeps on giving. The deleted scenes from the film have been landing, especially since Disney+ launched, much to the happiness of fans. We have already seen Avengers taking a knee as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) dies (sob sob) and an alternate Iron Man-Spider-Man meeting but there is another one that is nothing less than an Avengers reunion.

The scene, called the trench scene, features almost all the heroes as they discuss how to get Tony Stark’s gauntlet to the Quantum Realm, and has him coming face-to-face with Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). On spotting Strange, Tony asks him that 5 years back he saw 15 million futures but only one of them worked. “Why don’t you tell me how?” he asks Strange. “If I tell you it won’t happen,” is the reply. Th badgering gets physical soon and Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill has to stop the two of them. He then goes on to call Dr Strange, “Dr Weird”.

Another important scene in the video has Mantis shocked as she spots the new Gamora. “Is se a zombie,” she asks Quill. We also have a scene with Ant-Man and the Wasp, featuring Captain America.

However, it is not a finished scene and we have the actors in their MCU skins with the green screen visible. Since the scene didn’t make it to Avengers: Endgame, it only has actors saying their dialogues with no CGI visible.

Avengers: Endgame earned Marvel Studios a $900 million profit. The massive production decimated box office records on the day it was released all over the world. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced that they had beaten James Cameron’s Avatar with a massive $2.797 billion at San Diego Comic-Con. After that accomplishment, it was time for the Digital and Blu-ray release of the movie, which also went off in terms of numbers.