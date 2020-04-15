This is How 5 Famous Celebs Are Spending Their Quarantine Time in their Sprawling Mansions

In the scenario , when everyone is enjoying the most awaited wish to be at home , is already been applicable. All are having a quality time with loved ones . This can be seen globally .

Celebs around the world are relishing their quarantine with unique ways and moreover in their million dollar mansions .

Today, we have brought to you the list of 5 celebs , who are having a great time in their mansions .

Let’s have a look:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Everyone knows about the expensive mansion of SRK but do you know that every room of the mansion is based on different themes and all credit goes to his better half Gauri Khan. He is having a great time with family right now and the looks of his house are mesmerizing.

2. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Kardashians has always been a popular name of the town. Kim and Kanye, their maximalist on-screen lifestyle is a direct contradiction to their minimal, pristine white house. The couple and their children are self-isolating in a $60-million mansion in LA. The house is done up sparsely and has huge open spaces, both indoors and outside.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has it all in his million dollar mansion . From rooftop pool, gym and ample green space for his children and him to play outdoors all the luxuries fit in one place . According to The Sun, the ace footballer and his family have jetted off to a secluded luxury villa in Madeira.







4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Peecee and Nick also own a great space . According to Variety, in 2019, the couple spent a cool $20 million on a snazzy mansion tucked inside the hilly neighbourhood of Encino in LA, California. They spend quarantine with lovely pet .

5. Kylie Jenner

Reality-star-turned-makeup-mogul Kylie Jenner is seeking movie suggestions on Instagram while being quarantined in her $12-million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. The house is surrounded by a lush green yard and features a swimming pool, a dedicated BBQ zone and an outdoor kitchen.

