THIS is how Saif Ali Khan proved his loyalty to ex-wife Amrita Singh | Bollywood Life

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s separation may be an ugly one but their feelings for one another were quite real. The two who met once during a photoshoot started off with a fling that culminated into a passionate kiss and a two day stay at the lady’s house. They had madly fallen in love and decided that they couldn’t live without each other. Saif Ali Khan was just making his mark into the industry whereas Amrita Singh was already a star by then but this did not deter their relationship. While there were a lot of incidents that were ugly and were out in the media, this one incident that is doing the rounds is the sweetest one. Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets flowers from Saif Ali Khan while Taimur continues to paint his heart out — view pics

It was 1994 and Saif Ali Khan‘s Main Khiladi Tu Anari had released co-starring Akshay Kumar. It went on to become a hit and naturally a success party was thrown to celebrate the same. Saif who was celebrating at the party which was held in the night club was asked by a female to dance along with him. And being the charmer he is, Saif had obliged. Soon after the lady’s boyfriend came over and got into a heated argument with Saif. The lady’s boyfriend even packed a punch on the actor. Though not in fault, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor like a doting husband went to his wife Amrita Singh and narrated the whole incident. Also Read – Ibrahim Ali Khan’s TikTok video is the most hilarious thing on the internet

That’s not it, he even went on to apologise to her on the camera. Furthermore, he even made a promise to the actress that the said incident would never be repeated in the future. Now, that’s an amazing story right? And how very charming of Saif to do so just to prove Amrita his loyalty towards her. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Shriya Saran’s husband might have COVID-19, Said Ali Khan had disagreements with Aditya Chopra

Meanwhile, Saif shares Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with Amrita and is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan with a toddler son, Taimur Ali Khan.

