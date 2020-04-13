This is How Shehnaz Gill Feels After Working Out

Former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Shehnaaz Gill is utilising her lockdown time into self-care and working out.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as “Punjab ki Katrina”, took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the sun.

She captioned the image, which was taken at 6.58 a.m.: “Working out makes me feel free and alive.”

On the work front, after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill participated in Mujhe Shaadi Karoge with Paras Chhabra to find her prospective partner. However, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the reality came to halt abruptly.

In the hastily shot finale episode, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as his partner, whereas Shehnaz walked out of the show alone saying she is in love with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

She recently featured in a music video with Sidharth titled “Bhula Dunga”.

The song was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel and is composed by Darshan Raval.

The romantic track’s video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the reality show.

As per latest reports, post the success of Bhula Dunga, which garnered over 45 million views in a week’s time, the two will feature in more music videos.

(with inputs from IANS)

