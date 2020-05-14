This is How the Scenes From Your Favorite Movies Look Like Without Special Effects









For about as long as there have been movies, there have been special effects. That’s no exaggeration: The medium was only a few years old when people began finding ways to toy with the reality of what the motion-picture camera was capturing, creating tricks from quirks in photographic science. A century later, the technology has drastically evolved, but the function remains the same: to make the audience believe the unbelievable.

Not that it’s all about fooling us. Yes, some of the best effects blur the line between reality and fantasy. Others simply show us something so cool—so wild or imaginative or beautiful—that we accept the new reality they create, even when we know it’s all make believe.









Here’s a comparison between the filming process and the final result we see in the movie theaters!

Deadpool





Guardians of the Galaxy

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Harry Potter

Twilight

The Matrix

Pirates of the Caribbean

Cinderella

Godzilla

The Lord of the Rings

Source