This is not a good time to write: Swanand Kirkire

Writer-lyricist Swanand Kirkire says even though he is trying to write, he is unable to create anything new because his mind is occupied with a lot of things, considering the country is facing a pandemic.

As everyone is trying their own ways to cope up with the social distancing owing to the coronavirus scare, one would assume writers are getting a conducive environment in quietness and isolation to pen their thoughts, but Swanand said solitude cannot help if it comes with fear.

“For me, it’s not a very good time to write. I am trying to write but creation only happens if your mind is without fear. But right now, there are a lot of things that are going on in my head. I am not writing new stuff. But if stories have to come, they will. I don’t function like, ‘I am in solitude so, let me create.’ I am anyway a different kind of writer,” the writer said on Tuesday during an interaction with his fans on a Facebook live from the Indian Express page.

Swanand took several song requests and answered a lot of questions from his fans during the almost half-an-hour live. When asked what’s been the best outcome of social distancing for him, the singer-actor said, “Its that I am spending time with my parents and I am also able to see and hear birds chirp through my window, something I hadn’t seen in a long time. I even wrote a poem on it, titled, ‘Yeh panchhiyon ki saazish hai’.”

The “Bawra Mann” writer-singer also said that it was sad that people were not taking social distancing seriously and appealed to his fans to follow the government guidelines.

“In our country, people have a weird habit and confidence that nothing will happen to them. But this situation that has come in the world, it has no reference. This is unprecedented. Even for our governments and administration, this is new. We can deal with it only with social distancing and by cooperating with our government. We have to stop the transmission of this virus.”

When a fan asked if he saw a silver lining to the current global health crisis, the National Award-winner said he believes once the world gets over this pandemic, the stakeholders will spend more on science and less on missiles.

“I see a silver lining because I believe if we follow social distancing properly we will be able to control it at the right time. After this we will get to see a new world, where we will not be making missiles but researching on viruses and vaccines and spending more money on science.”

