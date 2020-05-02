'This Is Us' Cast Reunite on Zoom After Donating Meals To Pittsburgh Hospitals





Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and more reunited on Zoom ahead of the weekend to catch up with each other and all had the cutest reactions on Instagram.

“I miss my Pearson family SO much and seeing these faces really lifted my spirits. #thisisus,” Mandy first shared on the platform tagging her on-screen fam, including Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Susan added, “You know like when you just gotta see the fam? Yeah… that part. #ThisIsUs zooming.”

The This Is Us stars caught up with each other after it was revealed that they had come together and teamed up with Frontline Foods to feed hospital workers at Jefferson Hospital and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights in Pittsburgh, and other hospitals in Philadelphia, too.

Frontline Foods, which partners with the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, raises money to allow local restaurants to make and deliver meals to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, using 100% of the tax-deductible donations.

