This Is Us’ Niles Fitch Will Star as Disney’s First Black Prince in ‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals’

Niles Fitch is making history as Disney’s first ever black prince in the upcoming Disney+ movie, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

“Welcome Disney’s first Black prince @disneyplus,” the 18-year-old actor shared on his Instagram just after the first look pics were released.

You might recognize Niles as young Randall from This Is Us, and he’ll be starring as Prince Tuma in the live action Disney film.

Tuma is described as “a charismatic second-born royal and Secret Society hopeful”. His “super-human ability is vital to the team’s success, but his self-centered nature needs a lesson in empathy.”

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, which also stars Skylar Astin and Peyton Elizabeth Lee, is expected to debut this Summer on Disney+.

10+ pictures inside from Secret Society of Second-Born Royals…