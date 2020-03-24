‘This Is Us’ Star Eris Baker Teases ‘Ups & Downs’ & Twists In Season 4 Finale

‘This Is Us’ will end its fourth season with an emotional and game-changing finale on March 24. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Eris Baker about what to expect, how Tess may react to the Randall and Kevin drama, and more.

Everything is coming to a head in the highly-anticipated season 4 finale of This Is Us. The Kevin and Randall drama will reach a breaking point and the Pearsons will never be the same. HollywoodLife spoke with Eris Baker, who plays Tess Pearson, ahead of the season 4 finale. “There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs,” Eris told HollywoodLife. “It’s not going to be just a sad episode. There’s going to be happy moments in there.” She added that there will be plenty of This Is Us twists in the final episode of the season. “We’re all about twists. You could find a twist in every episode,” she continued.

Over the course of season 4, the show has peeled back the layers on what led to Randall and Kevin not speaking to each other. Randall is adamant that Rebecca takes part in a clinical trial for her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, while Kevin wants to respect his mom’s wishes and let Rebecca live the life she wants. HollywoodLife asked Eris whether or not she’s chosen a side.

“I was just thinking, ‘I wonder whose side I would be on?’ It’s two different perspectives,” Eris said. “Because Randall wants what’s best for his mom. In sending her away, that means she could live longer. It’s almost harder on him because he’s already lost two fathers. I think him not wanting to lose his mother means he would do whatever it takes to make sure that he has more time with her. I understand that. But then I also understand how Rebecca has a lot of things that she wishes she would have done in the past. Kevin wants to do what Rebecca wants and she wants to spend time with him and the rest of her family, to have fun and to not think about this disease that she’s going through. I personally have no idea who I am in this situation.”

Kevin and Randall’s feud will definitely have an impact on Tess, who is close to Kevin. Eris opened up about how she thinks Tess will react to the big Pearson rift. “She’s not going to love it,” Eris said. “She has a super close connection with her uncle. I think it’s very important for you to be close to your uncles and aunts if you have them. I think it’s definitely going to mess her up. I think she’s for sure going to be sad because he was there for the hard times and Tess’s coming out. I think that the role he’s played in her life has been very important. I think she’s for sure going to be heartbroken. I’m not ready to see what all happens. It’s going to be emotional.”