This Is What The Kids From Classic ‘80s And ‘90s Movies Look Like Today
They’re not kids anymore.
1.
Here is 13-year-old Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister in 1990’s Home Alone:
And here’s 43-year-old Devin today:
2.
Here is 8-year-old Mara Wilson as the titular character in 1996’s Matilda:
And here’s 32-year-old Mara today:
3.
Here are 10-year-old Jeff Cohen as Chunk and 12-year-old Jonathan Ke Quan as Data in 1985’s The Goonies:
And here are 45-year-old Jeff and 48-year-old Jonathan today:
4.
Here is 10-year-old Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family:
And here’s 40-year-old Christina today:
5.
Here are 9-year-old Maia Brewton as Sarah and 17-year-old Keith Coogan as Brad Anderson in 1987’s Adventures in Babysitting:
And here are 42-year-old Maia and 50-year-old Brad today:
6.
Here is 13-year-old Patrick Renna as Ham in 1993’s The Sandlot:
And here’s 41-year-old Patrick today:
7.
Here is 9-year-old Zelda Harris as Jessi Ramsey in 1995’s The Baby-Sitters Club:
And here is 35-year-old Zelda today:
8.
Here is 14-year-old Dante Basco as Rufio in 1991’s Hook:
And here’s 44-year-old Dante today:
9.
Here are 10-year-old Henry Thomas as Elliott, 6-year-old Drew Barrymore as Gertie, and 14-year-old Robert MacNaughton as Michael in 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial:
And here is 48-year-old Henry today:
45-year-old Drew Barrymore today:
And 53-year-old Robert MacNaughton today:
10.
Here is 8-year-old Norman D. Golden II as Devon in 1993’s Cop and a Half:
And here is 35-year-old Norman today:
11.
Here is 12-year-old Kirsten Dunst as Judy in 1995’s Jumanji:
And here’s 37-year-old Kirsten today:
12.
Here are 11-year-old Jerry O’Connell as Vern and 13-year-old Wil Wheaton as Gordie in 1986’s Stand By Me:
And here is 46-year-old Jerry and 47-year-old Wil today:
13.
Here are 11-year-old Joseph Mazzello as Tim and 13-year-old Ariana Richards as Lex in 1993’s Jurassic Park:
And here’s 36-year-old Joseph today:
And here’s 40-year-old Ariana today:
14.
Here is 5-year-old Jonathan Lipnicki as Ray in 1996’s Jerry Maguire:
And here’s 29-year-old Jonathan today:
15.
Here is 15-year-old Jennifer Connelly as Sarah in 1986’s Labyrinth:
And here’s 49-year-old Jennifer today:
16.
Here is 12-year-old Jason James Richter as Jesse in 1993’s Free Willy:
And here’s 40-year-old Jason today:
17.
Here is 11-year-old Brandon Hammond as young Michael Jordan in 1996’s Space Jam:
And here’s 36-year-old Brandon today:
18.
Here are 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin as Thomas and 10-year-old Anna Chlumsky as Vada in 1991’s My Girl.
And here’s 39-year-old Macaulay today:
And here’s 39-year-old Anna today:
19.
Here is 15-year-old Kenan Thompson as Russ Tyler in 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks:
And here’s 41-year-old Kenan today:
20.
Here’s 11-year-old Kate Maberly as Mary Lennox in 1993’s Secret Garden:
And here’s 38-year-old Kate today (on the right):
21.
Here is 13-year-old Jessica Alba as Gail in 1994’s Camp Nowhere:
22.
And here’s 38-year-old Jessica today:
