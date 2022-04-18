This Just In: New Social Media Platform Glimpse Allows Us to NFT Our Content

A decentralized social network optimized to empower users flips the script.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Glimpse launched its NFT app on all app stores this week. What is Glimpse? Glimpse is a new platform where users can upload short videos of their life and sell them on the open marketplace in the form of an NFT. Social media has made a tremendous and lasting impact on society. Social media is the new mainstream media and these networks have become a primary news source for billions of people globally.

Glimpse creator Teddy Kozlowski states, “The future of social media is content creator-owned. Today it exists solely for the benefit of the platform itself. Where content creators receive only a fraction of the value and revenue they create, and where fans/followers have limited opportunities to personally connect with their stars.”

Corporate tech giants currently control our freedoms and rights regarding our social media data. Elon Musk, an avid proponent of free speech, tweeted recently that he’s giving “serious thought” to the notion that a new social network is needed. “I think there should be regulations on social media, to the degree that it (social media) negatively affects the public good,” Elon said before acquiring 9% of Twitter to further social media reform.

The internet has evolved into Web3, leveraging the blockchain to create a decentralized online ecosystem. Applications launched on Web3 will be owned by users rather than centralized corporate institutions. Users earn their stake in these platforms by helping develop and maintain the healthy growth of the ecosystem.

With advanced solutions in place, Glimpse is excited to become the next global social media platform on Web3. By applying the principles of decentralization, privacy, and shared protocols, Glimpse maximizes fan engagement and creates tangible rewards for its community. Utilizing NFT and blockchain technology, any moment on the Glimpse App can be collected, displayed, traded, and resold. Glimpse NFT moments can give fans special access to events, early access to content, exclusive adventures, and more to deepen the community experience.

Currently, the NFT industry is riddled with “cash grab” projects that are simple art derivatives offering no real value to the holders. Due to this, the NFT community has become highly selective with the projects it backs. Let’s face it, most NFTs today, well, they stink!

But they don’t have to.

The Glimpse Ecosystem utilizes the GLMS token as currency with plans to include varying cryptocurrency options in the future. Additionally, the synergetic partnership with ProjectX maximizes the utility of NFTs purchased in the ecosystem. Lastly, they are providing an even grander monetization option for users through the incorporation of DeFi.

Let’s give the power back to the people that make these platforms great, the creators!

Join the Glimpse Community Today.

