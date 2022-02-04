This lifetime language and e-learning bundle is on sale for under £40

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Who says you have to enroll in a fancy university to continue your education?

If your biggest resolution for 2022 is to learn a new language or expand your mind in any way, this bundle deal is calling your name. With the Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle, you can take a new course or learn a new skill every week for the rest of your life if you want to.

This bundle includes a lifetime subscription to uTalk, which grants you access to learning up to six different languages at your own pace. You can choose those six out of over 140 languages available. So, odds are, if you want to learn it, it’s available on this app. uTalk helps you learn real and practical vocabulary words on the go. If you’re waiting for the train or just showed up early to a meeting, you can challenge yourself by learning a few words in your spare time. You’ll even hear from native speakers, so you’ll lower your risk of flubbing a pronunciation. There’s no time limit on when you have to choose your six languages, so just sit back, relax, and learn something new.

The second part of this bundle includes a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited. It’s an online learning platform that grants you access to over 1,000 StackSkills courses, including courses on IT, graphic design, finance, business, marketing, and more. No wonder it boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5-stars on TrustPilot; it’s an affordable way to add a new skill to your CV.

Normally this uTalk plus StackSkills unlimited bundle retails for £1,348, since you get unlimited access to both. But now for a limited time, you can shave 97% off of the price and get it for just £36.32.