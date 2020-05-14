This Morning’s Dr Sara Kayat welcomes her first child with her husband

This Morning’s Dr Sara Kayat has welcomed her first child, a little boy called Harris Walker, with her husband.

The medical professional appeared on Thursday’s episode of the ITV chatshow just one day after giving birth as she gushed over her newborn.

Dr Sara told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: ‘Thank you so much I’m so so happy it’s one of those overwhelming love kind of sensations, I didn’t know I had in me, so I’m very happy.’

Oh baby! This Morning’s Dr Sara Kayat has welcomed her first child, a little boy called Harris Walker, with her husband

The This Morning star explained that her son was born 10 days early and she had a water birth at home with no midwife or pain relief with her husband having to ‘catch’ the baby.

Dr Sara said: ‘He was 10 days early and because he was my first everyone was expecting it to be at least a week or so later.

‘I was at home, I’d always wanted a water birth, but I didn’t expect it to be my birth, with no midwife present, so my husband had to kind of capture the baby as he came out.

‘He came out about 9:20, I had to call the ambulance, obviously with the midwife not knowing when to get here for, they arrived 20 mins later and then the midwives arrived 20 mins after that.’

Radiant: The medical professional appeared on Thursday’s episode of the ITV chatshow just one day after giving birth as she gushed over her newborn