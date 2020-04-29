This Mother’s Day, get mom what she’s missing the most

The Covid-19 virus has wreaked havoc on all of our plans this year, and Mother’s Day is no exception. For most of us, this May 10, celebrating Mom won’t be what it was last year—kitchen tables and backyards won’t fill up, calls will replace family reunions, and for the more ambitious among us, Zoom brunches will take the place of long-favored restaurant traditions.

At times like these—when the world is witnessing amazing acts of mothering and self-sacrifice—we’re all thinking about our moms even more than usual. According to an April survey conducted by Qualtrics among a demographically representative sample of 1,700 U.S. consumers between the ages of 18 and 75, twice as many Americans say they’re more aware of Mother’s Day this year, and nearly three times as many are talking to their moms more frequently. Similarly, almost twice as many people will be spending more on their gift.

So when it comes to those gifts, why not try to give her what she’s missing the most. Is it a trip to the salon? A visit to her favorite museum? Maybe it’s just a little bit of solitude to recharge, or hearing from her grandkids more often. No matter her quarantine craving, show your mom how much you love her (and how well you listen) by giving her a gift she’s really longing for on this far-from-ordinary day.

If she’s missing her “Me” time

Give her a twist on the typical flower arrangement with an all-bits-included embroidery kit from French Needle, or an elegant canvas of blooms courtesy of My Paint by Numbers.

Help her stay both comfortable and head-to-toe chic with an easy linen maxi dress from Sleeper in a perfect-for-spring lavender. A kimono-style organic Japanese cotton robe from Pour Les Femmes will also keep her isolating in high style. Or simply give her a reason to step out of her slippers with a pair of classic Gucci GG matelassé slide sandals in the brand’s signature logo canvas.

Unless, of course, the name of the game is helping her get some much-needed rest. Opt for an uber-soft signature pajama set from Desmond & Dempsey inspired by Monaco in the 1950s, along with the fittingly named Knock Me Out chews from Goop. Each one is made with melatonin, L-tryptophan, and vitamin B6—all meant to help with a good night’s sleep or an afternoon nap.

If she’s missing her visits to the salon and spa

With all that sanitizing, Mom’s hands are surely in need of a little extra love. Make washing and moisturizing a more refreshing experience with an array of luxury soaps from Claus Porto (with packaging so pretty it will be hard to toss it) and a rich geranium and orange blossom cream from Rodin, the eponymous brand of septuagenarian beauty entrepreneur Linda Rodin.

Day to night, UMA face oils are beloved for their antioxidant-rich 100% organic ingredients. Tatcha, likewise, is another anti-aging cult favorite. Its water cream is made with Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.

A trip to the hair salon is likely the most missed of all beauty treatments she’s forced to forgo. It will be longed for a little bit less if a classic boar-bristle Mason Pearson—the hairbrush to rule them all—or a glamorous blush pink silk turban by Slip were to make it into her personal arsenal.

If she’s missing her weekend brunch date

It’s hard to match the pleasure of a long, lazy brunch at a favorite restaurant, but here’s to trying with a handmade porcelain tea cup and saucer from Mud Australia, available in 20 unique shades. Coffee more her thing? A classic blue-and-white, hand-painted coffee pot from the Danish heritage brand Royal Copenhagen will do the trick.

Serve her a pampered breakfast-in-bed on a Baccarat swing plate with an eye-catching faceted cut. Inside whatever clever or sentimental card you’ve picked out, slip a gift certificate from Dining Bonds, which is good for future use at a beloved restaurant while also helping it stay afloat for now. A one-year subscription to the Squirl Jam Club, complete with a two-pack bimonthly delivery of the freshest preserves, will hold her over for now.

And no Mother’s Day brunch is complete without a celebratory cocktail. Raise a mimosa toast in a mouth-blown fluted coupe from Richard Brendon inspired by the art deco period. If you’ve bought a bottle of Champagne as good as the Carte d’Or from Drappier, you might want to hold the OJ.

If she’s missing her far-off adventures

Smell is said to be our strongest sense when it comes to harking back to a place or time. Transport Mom to an exotic locale with the fig-and-cedar-scented drawer sachets from Ortigia Sicilia. Or opt for an Arabian desert, courtesy of Jo Malone’s Gardenia & Oud Absolu fragrance, complete with notes of amber and white musk.

If it’s a visual escape she wants, the ocean-inspired jewelry creations of Dezso by Sara Beltran come in 18-karat gold and a range of precious stones and natural materials. Less blingy are Maison Alma fans, which are hand-woven and dyed by artisans in Nariño, Colombia, and offer a study in mesmerizing patterns and colors.

For when she’s back to jetting around the globe, there’s no trustier travel companion than a Rolex GMT-Master II. With a black dial, blue-and-black Cerachrom bezel, and hefty jubilee bracelet, it’s as sturdy as it is timeless. An extra bonus for frequent flyers? You can set the hour to two time zones simultaneously, so there’s no need for the obligatory midflight “what time is it” count.

If she’s missing her museum trips

A little art-themed home decor will never steer you wrong. Case in point? Bernardaud’s one-of-a-kind dinnerware featuring paintings by Marc Chagall, or a whimsical yellow, red, or green Antinous tray from Lacquer Co.

But there’s nothing like getting outside and painting your own masterpiece. Equip her with all the necessary tools—a classic easel, brushes, and paint from Blick—that she needs to get started.

Or get her the best teacher: Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz can take Mom through the ins and outs of capturing a portrait or still life via her new online MasterClass.

If she’s missing her gym time

For the mom that has everything except her favorite workout, consider these metal and monogram canvas dumbbells from Louis Vuitton to help her get in some daily weight training—they’re over the top but very much functional. If she prefers resistance training, a colorful set of bands from famed boot camp Barry’s are worth their weight in sweat.

One of the most buzzed-about athleisure brands of the moment is P.E. Nation, which offers practical and stylish sets and separates for transitional-weather power walks. Its Man Down Jacket also comes in vibrant color-blocked shades of pink. Then again, a tried-and-true Adidas track suit in red or black is a ’90s classic for a reason.

If she’s missing a moment of levity

Who needs a glamorous brass magnifying glass shaped like the eye of Cleopatra? Who doesn’t? Leave it to Hermès to find a way to let Mom keep an eye on you. Or add a frivolous touch of high glamour to her wrist with a lighthearted gold and diamond flower-studded cuff bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Although it’s hard to predict the future these days, there’s no harm in giving her a cozy way to cuddle up and look to the cosmos at the same time. The Haptic Lab celestial constellation quilt is made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton and silk; the scented Astronomici candle from Fornasetti is encased in porcelain with a whimsical design.

Quarantine evenings (or FaceTime calls) can be a lot more playful with a 1,000-piece, birds-gone-wild puzzle from animal lover Charley Harper. A painted resin pumpkin modeled after the artist Yayoi Kusama’s iconic pop pieces, meanwhile, is perfect for a work-from-home pick-me-up.

If she’s just missing her (grand)kids

Help her keep the little ones close to her heart with a digital smart frame from Nixplay, or, quite literally, with a vintage-inspired 18-karat gold locket necklace from Monica Rich Kosann that features a modern mother-of-pearl face.

If your heart is set on sending flowers, consider Epica cards, made with real petals pressed into Amalfi paper. A custom bouquet of blooms from Little Flower School comes complete with a prerecorded online tutorial. Or make them do double duty with an exquisite wood marquetry and agate jewelry box with orchid bloom details by Brazilian master jeweler Silvia Furmanovich.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has been published from a wire agency. Only the headline has been changed)

