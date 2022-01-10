This popular PDF editing software is on sale for 62% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: PDF Expert Award-Winning Mac Software is on sale for £22.14, saving you 62% on list price.

You know what sucks? Working with PDFs. In theory, they’re awesome and incredibly convenient, but when you need to make edits or notes or highlight important parts, it’s often more trouble than it’s worth.

That frustration alone makes PDF Expert’s £60 price tag well worth it. But for a limited time, you can get 62% off the usual cost and snag this award-winning software for only £22.14.

An app of many accolades, PDF Expert has earned Apple’s coveted Editor’s Choice title, the Mac App Store’s App of the Year, and the Top Paid App in the Mac App Store. It’s also rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, as it truly does revolutionise the way you work and collaborate with documents.

Fast, intuitive, and powerful enough to help you complete practically any task effortlessly, this software makes working with PDFs way more convenient. Edit text, images, and links, and it will automatically detect the font, size, and opacity of the original text to make your life easier.

Other helpful features include the ability to merge PDFs, sign documents, fill out forms like taxes and applications, and share your PDFs across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, or with your coworkers and clients remotely. You can even password-protect sensitive documents, which is especially helpful for taxes, banking information, passport applications, and more. The only requirement is that you’re running at least macOS 10.13 or later.

A lifetime subscription includes access on three different devices forever, including any potential updates that may come in the future. Typically £60, you can snag a PDF Expert subscription for only £22.14 for a limited time. That’s 62% in savings.