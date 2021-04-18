This promo code gets you 15% off a Kindle Paperwhite and a free $15 e-book credit

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Now through Sept. 15 (or while supplies last), you can save 15% on a Kindle Paperwhite and score a $15 e-book credit from Amazon by entering the coupon code KINDLE2021 at checkout.

Fact: If you’ve been thinking about getting a Kindle (or upgrading an existing e-reader), there’s almost never been a better time to do so.

For one thing, Kindle devices are finally getting a feature that users have been requesting for eons: the ability to display an e-book’s cover art on the lock screen. Before, you’d have to jailbreak your Kindle to get it to show anything other than automatically chosen wallpapers while it’s sleeping.

There’s also the little tidbit that now through Sept. 15 (or while supplies last), Amazon will give you 15% off a Kindle Paperwhite and a $15 e-book credit when you enter the promo code KINDLE2021 during checkout. That discount brings the price of the 8GB model down to just $110.49 and that of the 32GB version to only $135.99. (They normally retail for $129.99 and $159.99, respectively.)

SEE ALSO: For moms who love to read, shop Book of the Month’s Mother’s Day sale

Available in Black, Twilight Blue, a pinky Plum, and a light green Sage, the Paperwhite is a slim e-reader that made a splash upon its 2018 release for offering high-end specs like waterproofing, a frontlit, glare-free display, and Audible Whispersync at an extremely reasonable price point. (And that was without Amazon’s current offer.) Mashable deputy tech editor Michael Nuñez was able to review it at the time and deemed it “hands-down the best value e-reader you can buy” — you can read Michael’s full review here.

Note that Amazon’s KINDLE2021 deal stipulates that you’ll have exactly 30 days to redeem your $15 in e-book credits once Amazon applies them to your customer account. (You’ll get an email when that happens, which will be after the Kindle itself ships.) Might as well get a head start on your summer reading list, you know?

Explore related content: