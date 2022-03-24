This Python and Raspberry Pi training course is on sale for under £30

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi and Python Hacker Bundle is on sale for £25.86, saving you 97% on list price.

If you want to work with machines, you have to speak their language. And while “beep boop” might immediately come to mind, it’s more likely that Python is their language of choice. Lucky for you, Python is widely considered one of the easiest coding languages to learn.

This Complete Raspberry Pi and Python Hacker Bundle can get you started on your machine learning journey. It contains six courses from Lee Assam, an electrical and software engineer with a Master’s in Computer Science and a passion for IoT, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi. A coder by day and a tinkerer by night, he can help you start speaking the language of the machines.

Your training kicks off with a six-hour Python bootcamp built for beginners. You’ll learn by completing hands-on practice exercises. After some background and foundational information, you’ll move on to learning about variables, conditionals, data structures, functions, object-oriented programming, and other fun stuff. While no previous experience is required, familiarity with an existing programming language definitely will set you up for success.

After you have a handle on Python, you can move forward to the Raspberry Pi and Arduino bootcamps, where your new knowledge will come in handy. The Raspberry Pi Foundation specifically selected Python as its main language. Plus, it comes preinstalled on Raspbian, so you’ll be ready for action. Arduino uses its own language, but it’s possible to use with Python as well.

A step-by-step course will help you get your Raspberry Pi up and running, show you how to build circuits, and help you build applications like RetroPie gaming system and a Google Assistant personal device. A hands-on, project-based Arduino course will have you build 15 different projects to get a grip on it. You’ll build an Arduino car, an Arduino phone, an online weather station, game projects, and more.

Learn the language of the machines and how to use it to make projects of your own, all for just £25.86.