This Python certification course bundle is on sale for under £30

Whether you’re somewhat familiar with Python programming and want to fine-tune your skills or are just starting out with no prior knowledge, this course bundle can help you advance your career in programming. And for a limited time, it’s on sale for just £25.72.

The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle includes a dozen courses and over 1,000 lessons that’ll help you develop digital literacy on track with what you need to know to be successful in the field today.

Start out strong by taking the Python mega course that’ll have you building 10 real-world applications from absolute scratch. Then, move on to learning how to fully build websites from back and front-end web development, so you’ll truly know all of the ins and outs of web programming. You’ll even publish your own functioning website at the end of the course. As you move through the rest of the courses, you’ll get hands-on training in Python to build theory and practice, completely cover machine learning, and learn how to make use of data analysis and visualisation using the Python program.

Ultimately, you’ll get everything you need to help you pass the Python PCEP-30-01 and PCAP-31 certification exams. Having these certs on your CV can help you get a higher salary and better job security.

The courses are taught by experts like Ardit Sulce, who has worked as a Python developer for companies such as Swiss in-Terra, Center for Conservation Geography, and much more. He’s the founder of PythonHow and even boasts an impressive 4.6 out of 5-star instructor rating. Students love how he makes lessons easily digestible and entertaining at the same time. Other instructors include mobile and web developer Nick Walter, senior software engineer Musa Arda, software engineer Edouard Renard, and more.

This training bundle is valued at over £1,500, but you can sign up for just £25.72.