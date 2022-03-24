This real estate investment course bundle is on sale for under £20

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2022 Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle is on sale for £18.97, saving you 98% on list price.

Going into 2022, the real estate industry expected home price growth to decelerate significantly. But alas, just a few months into the new year, that proves to be the opposite case. While that’s truly unfortunate news for homebuyers, it does present an opportunity to those looking to invest in properties in the complex market.

If you’re looking to learn how the real estate world turns and maybe even get into real estate investment yourself, this Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle is a solid resource. And right now, it’s on sale for only £18.97.

The bundle features eight courses taught mostly by Symon He, a real estate investor, business consultant, and co-founder of LearnAirbnb, and Ben Clardy, a real estate expert and house flipper. Across 10 hours of content, you’ll tackle real estate fundamentals, the waterfall distribution framework, pre-investing, probate, commercial real estate, and wholesale deals.

With lifetime access, you can work through the lessons on your own time. Along the way, you’ll learn professional investment techniques as well as gain more context for the industry. You’ll dive into the barriers of breaking through the industry, understand the fundamentals of analysing a wholesale deal in real estate, learn to evaluate residential and commercial real estate opportunities while mitigating risks, and discover the key framework for structuring real estate investments with business partners.

Even if you’ve never bought or sold a home before, these beginner-friendly courses, designed to help you make informed decisions in the future, will show you the steps, terms, processes, and regulations you need to know.

A £1,214 value, you can kick off your real estate investment education by investing in the eight-course Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for just £18.97.