This secure VPN is extending 2-year subscriptions for free

The online world is full of nasty things that want to do you harm. Hackers, viruses, and other online threats lurk in the depths of the net, and it’s up to you to protect yourself.

Fortunately, VPNs do a pretty effective job of protecting your identity and data against the worst of the web. Private Internet Access is one of the best VPNs when it comes to security, and even though it’s not the best looking service, it’s a powerful option that should suit experienced users.

Private Internet Access subscribers get fast connection speeds, 10 multi-logins, email breach monitoring, and access to an absolutely massive network of servers in 78 countries. It’s this server network that helps with unlocking streaming sites from all over the world. Private Internet Access provides a nice balance between cybersecurity and speedy streaming.

A two-year subscription to Private Internet Access is on sale for £2.19 per month as of May 7, saving you 78% on list price. This plan is fully refundable for 30 days, and includes an extra two months for free.

