This sewing table is great for small spaces, and it’s on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The SewStation 201 sewing table is just $129.99 at the Mashable Shop as of Jan. 16.

Your creative endeavors shouldn’t be shoved into the corner of your apartment, where they can pile up and collect dust. They deserve a space all their own. After all, creative expression at home can boost your mood, self-esteem, and cognitive function, and even alleviate stress and anxiety.

Of course, most people don’t have enough free square footage to dedicate solely to a creative workspace. You need something that’s adjustable to your environment. And if your hobby of choice is sewing, the SewStation 201 Sewing Table is an excellent option.

It’s usually $199, but the SewStation 201 by SewingRite is on sale for just $129.99 for a limited time. Whether you’re an expert seamstress or just learning how to use your machine, this adjustable and portable sewing table can make a huge difference in how you work — and how much you enjoy the work.

Made from solid MDF and powder-coated metal, this sewing table is strong and sturdy, but incredibly simple to set up. You don’t even need tools to put it together or take it down for storage. Simply unfold the legs and lock the supports into place. Then you can raise and lower the platform with the locking level to find the perfect height for you. The included floor levelers will even ensure it’s steady, even if you have uneven floors.

The top of the table is laminated, which makes cleanup a breeze. Plus, there’s a built-in yardstick decal, with both inch and centimeter measurements for your convenience.

When it’s not in use for sewing and crafting, the SewStation 201 can either work double-duty as a desk for work or fold down to just four inches tall for easy storage. It’s ideal for anyone working with minimal square footage, yet trying to make the most of their space.

Grab the SewStation 201 Sewing Table while it’s on sale for only $129.99 and save 34%.

Prices subject to change.