This Sheet Pan Spring Veggie Bowl Is Our Plant-Based Dinner of the Month

One nice outcome of the shelter-in-place orders is the recipe exchanges that have resurfaced. Suddenly, everyone I know is on the hunt for recipes that are nutritious, easy to make, and perhaps most importantly, something different from the go-to dishes we’ve all made fifty times in the last three weeks. This spring veggie bowl is perfect for adding into your rotation — it’s totally plant based and comes together quickly in just one sheet pan.

A perfect lunch for one, or dinner for two.

And if you’re in the process of planning your intimate Easter gathering, look no further than this guy for a side dish that sings Spring’s praises. Baby carrots, radishes, fingerling potatoes and sweet shallots are the ultimate celebration of the season. Then garbanzo beans join the party for an added dose of plant based protein, while fresh herbs do their job of brightening everything up.

The creamy dressing that I’ve made takes this dish from random-roasted-veggie-hodge-podge to actual meal. I don’t always take the time to make dressings for my salads or bowls, as a drizzle of olive oil typically hits the spot for me, but in this case, it’s a must. Moral of the story: don’t skimp on the yogurt and herb dressing, friends!