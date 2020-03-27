This South Florida restaurant lets you bring the Pizza Party home – Lifestyle Media

While many South Floridians are remaining at home with their families, American Social has developed a creative way to entertain and feed the family at the same time.

This local restaurant, with locations in Brickell and Las Olas, has introduced a $30 Pizza Making Kit that can feed up to four people. The kit comes with all the necessities of pizza-making – balls of dough, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham and more – as well as instructions on how to create the perfect pie.

“American Social is all about getting together with friends and family. While we cannot currently do that within our restaurants we thought of a way for families, especially those with children, to turn dinner into a fun activity while practicing what we are calling ‘American Social-Distancing’,” says Mike Herchuck, American Social’s Director of Operations. “This is a tough time for everyone, especially the hospitality industry. It’s important to us that we continue to do take-out, while finding innovative ways to mix in a little fun that American Social has built the brand on. We look forward to sharing a meal with the whole family back at our restaurants soon.”

If pizza isn’t on the menu for the evening, American Social has five other meal kits to choose from. Four-person, family-style options include Slider Night for $30, BBQ Night for $30, Taco Night for $25, or Pasta Night for $30. For those looking to enjoy a romantic dinner for two, the restaurant is offering a Date Night option with two Ribeyes, mashed potatoes and brussel hash for $45.

These innovative meal kits allows the entire family to get involved with the meal-prep process, and provide a fun source of entertainment for everyone involved.

All meal kits are available for pickup and delivery from American Social South Florida locations. To place an order, call (305) 223-7004 (Brickell) or (954) 764-7005 (Las Olas).