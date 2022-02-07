This stacked CompTIA certification course bundle is on sale for 97% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2022 CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Certification Course Bundle is on sale for £22.23, saving you 97% on list price.

If the only thing standing between you and a lucrative IT career are some certifications, check out this Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle. It’s packed with 15 expert-led courses and is designed to prep you for a dozen different certifications on your own time.

With lifetime access, there’s no stress to complete these courses in a particular time frame. You can work your way through them as slowly or as quickly as you want. Each course is anywhere from 18 to 100 hours long, so pacing yourself might be the best way to go.

The courses are brought to you by iCollege, an e-learning marketplace under the parent company XpertSkills. It’s a CompTIA partner authorised for professional training in CompTIA certifications, so you can feel at ease knowing the information is accurate and applicable to the professional exams.

Each course is basically a comprehensive study guide for a specific exam. If you’re just starting out, you’ll want to kick things off with the IT Fundamentals+ course. This will get you to grips with hardware basics, troubleshooting, software installation, security, and networking — and it’s a must-have for anyone who is considering an IT career.

If you’re not sure of which IT path you want to follow, you’ll want to focus on the core prep courses: A+, Network+, and Security+. These should give you a broad understanding and prepare you for the industry standards. Want to focus on infrastructure? Go with Cloud+, Linux+, and Server+. If you’d rather lean in toward cybersecurity, opt for the CySA+, PenTest+, and CASP+ courses. It may seem daunting, but this comprehensive study guide will get you ready to ace the exams, which will get you one step closer to the job of your dreams.

Worth over £800, you can get this training bundle on sale for just £22.23.