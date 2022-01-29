This stacked computer science certification bundle is on sale for under £30

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2022 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle is on sale for £25.85, saving you 98% on list price.

If you’re interested in learning computer science, but you never knew where (or when) to start, you’re in luck! The new year is the perfect time to reflect on how you want to spend your time. In honour of this transition, you can score a comprehensive e-learning bundle that contains over 100 hours of content on how to learn Python, Java, and more.

With the 2022 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle, you’ll gain lifetime access to 11 courses and over 1,000 lessons that cover what you need to know to be successful in the industry in the new year. The best part is that it’s just £25; there’s no coupon necessary to score this deal as the savings are automatically applied.

One piece of wisdom for new coders is to learn a simple, popular language, which you can do by taking the Complete Java Developer Course. This can guide beginners with no coding experience toward true mastery of the language. From there, you can progress to more complicated courses that include C++ tutorials, the basics of Ruby on Rails, and much more. You’ll even complete hands-on projects to create your own applications as you move through the lessons.

Each course is taught by instructors like Tony Staunton, who boasts an impressive 4.2 out of five-star instructor rating. Staunton has taught over 20,000 how to code and create better within computer science systems. Staunton even created and ran his own software business, so he knows what employers look for and what skills you have to have to make it in the industry.

Normally, each course in the 2022 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle retails for £200 individually. But for a limited time, you can get all 11 courses in the collection for just £25.85 as part of this New Year, New You Sale — no coupon necessary.