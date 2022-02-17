This stacked digital advertising bundle is on sale for 98% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2022 Complete Digital Advertising Bundle is on sale for £22.19, saving you 98% on list price.

Some things never change. Advertising is not one of those things. In fact, the advertising industry has changed more over the past 40 years than most of us even realise. And due to the ever-changing shift in media consumption, it’ll likely look drastically different in the next 40.

If your advertising know-how is stuck in the 2010s, then you’re going to need an overhaul. And that starts with some proper education. The 2022 Complete Digital Advertising Bundle can put you on the right path, with eight courses and over 20 hours of content to bring your skills into the new age.

Courses in this bundle cover modern essentials, like the differences between search, social, video, and display ads, plus advertising on specific platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Amazon. You’ll dive deep into Facebook Ads, which remains a major force in digital advertising, in a seven-hour course, learn to create high-converting YouTube Ads for video marketing with scripts that drive traffic and sales, and take a two-part masterclass in creating profitable Amazon PPC campaigns. But first, you’ll look into what it takes to be successful in today’s digital advertising landscape.

For those who need a refresher, the basic digital advertising and marketing course covers location targeting, beacons, retargeting, bid requests, platform demos, research, contract negotiations, ad blocking, social listening, and more. There are also lessons on programmatic advertising and search advertising, both key parts of a successful strategy in 2022.

You’ll learn from professionals like Ben Silverstein, an award-winning digital advertising professional; Alex Genadinik, a business coach and best-selling Amazon author; Krista Neher, the CEO of Boot Camp Digital, a digital marketing training company; and more. Each has earned their place with plenty of years in the field and an instructor rating of over 4 out of 5 stars.

The Complete Digital Advertising Bundle is valued at over £1,000, but you can sign up for only £22.19 for a limited time.