This stylus pen writes on screens like they’re paper — and it’s 59% off

Digital designing ain’t easy. But it can be much more enjoyable with the right tools. If you’re a graphic designer, painter, writer, or just want to dabble in some sketching or drawing digitally, the Digi Pen is one of the best tools for the job. And it’s on sale for 59% off.

The Digi Pen is compatible with all tablets, including iPads, and has a 1.2mm fine tip, which is better for durability and has higher sensitivity and pixel precision. If you’ve ever felt like your finger was too clunky or chubby to make precise lines or do selective edits on photos, the skinny tip is definitely a game-changer. By giving it a slight tilt at different angles, you can even adjust the thickness and depth of your strokes — just like a real pencil.

Thanks to palm-rejection technology and magnetic absorption, you can use the Digi Pen directly on the screen without the need for gloves. It’s as smooth as writing on paper, with no lagging or skips. And because it’s made with aluminum alloy material, it’s as sleek and comfortable to hold as an actual pencil, not too heavy or light.

A quick double-tap on the touch switch will turn the pen on and off. And it won’t cut off from accidental touches. The battery life is extremely impressive, too. A quick one-hour charge will give you up to 20 hours of design time. You’ll always be in the know when it comes to its power status as well, thanks to the convenient power indicator lights.

The Digi Pen could definitely make your digital life easier — whether you’re drawing, painting, writing, sketching, editing, or gaming. And it’s on sale for 59% off for a limited time. Grab one for just $39.99 (regularly $99) while this deal is live.

