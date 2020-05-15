This Summer, Consider Camping in Your Own Backyard

Backyard camping is camping distilled to its essence. It’s about the novelty of sleeping outside, the being together, the fire. You have access to the house! Clean bathrooms and real showers! You can easily call it quits if it rains or if someone gets a sudden, intractable case of the willies. Plus, it’s pretty much free and doesn’t require lots of stuff or planning. At a minimum, you will need:

A tent. You really will need a tent — even in your yard and even if the weather’s good. The only exception is if you live somewhere free of biting insects. (Although we once camped without a tent in mosquito-free California and were snuffled around all night by a wild boar.) Borrow a tent or two from a friend if you can, especially if this might be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for your family. The adults will also want to have air mattresses or at the very least some sort of sleeping pad — unless you have magical fairy-tale hips. Make up the beds with real sheets and blankets, unless you’re a child with an exciting sleeping bag you can’t wait to climb into.