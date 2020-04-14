This Thai Coconut Curry Soup Is On Dinnertime Repeat

This Thai coconut curry soup recipe has been on constant rotation in my family for years. It’s been adapted countless times to fit whatever veggies are in season, and I can honestly say it’s one of those soups that I still crave even in the middle of summer in Texas.

While the ingredient list seems extensive upon first glance, you can sub or omit any veggies to fit what you have on hand — we love mixing it up with different combinations, which makes it the perfect soup to make for your family during this quarantined time at home.

It’s also great to make if you’re needing to use a lot of veggies at once to clean out your refrigerator before they go bad, or if you are looking to have dinner (and lunch) at the ready for the upcoming week– the recipe yields a lot of soup, so I always have tons of leftovers in my fridge or freezer.

1 of 3

To start, slice up whatever veggies you have on hand — onion, sweet potato, bell pepper, mushrooms, cauliflower florets, garlic, peas, carrots, celery, and anything you like. Don’t have sweet potatoes? Sub with butternut squash. There are no rules to what veggies can go in this soup! Once you have everything chopped, get out the biggest soup pot you have. Add 1 heaping teaspoon of Thai red curry paste and 1 can of full fat coconut milk to the pot. Make sure you get the full fat coconut milk — we want the good stuff for this one. If you don’t have curry paste, you can sub with 1 large tablespoon of curry powder.

2 of 3

When it starts to simmer, add 1 can of Amy’s Thai Coconut Soup (if you can’t get this in stores right now, just add another can of coconut milk instead). Add 2 cans chicken broth (get a quart because I always add more at the end if it’s too thick). While bringing to a simmer, add grated fresh ginger, zest of 1 lemon, and all your cubed veggies. Add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 3 tablespoons of fish sauce to the pot. Then, add your boneless, skinless chicken thighs — I cook them in the soup and then take them out and shred them when they’re done cooking. I let it cook on medium low for about 30 minutes, or until all the veggies and chicken are cooked through.

The fresh ginger, lemon, herbs, and veggies add such brightness to this soup, cutting through the curry heat to give it just enough of a spicy kick. For less heat, you can easily cut down on the curry paste to your liking.

3 of 3

You can serve it as is, you can add rice, you can add rice noodles, you can sub out the shrimp for chicken, or you can keep it completely meatless. Garlic naan on the side is always great too. There is no wrong way to eat this soup! Top with fresh cilantro or parsley. I also have been adding 2 teaspoons of turmeric and extra grated ginger these past few weeks to give my immune system an extra boost.

Freeze any leftovers for an easy, healthy meal on a rainy day when you don’t have time to cook. I hope you and your families love this soup as much as much as mine has. It’s so easy, delicious and cozy. A must-make for your menu at home this week!

Be sure to leave a comment if you happen to make it, and what variations of veggies you used. The different combinations you can make with this soup make it a fun and creative night spent in the kitchen. Enjoy!