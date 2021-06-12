This therapeutic massage gun is nearly 30% off in time for Father’s Day

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

SAVE 27%: Help ease your dad’s aches and pains with this xVolt Percussion Massager, on sale as of June 11. Use code WELOVEDAD at checkout to get one for just $143.96 — a 27% discount.

Behind all of dad’s grunts and sighs is often an aching back and sore muscles. This year for Father’s Day, give him something that will actually help him with those problems: a therapeutic massage gun.

Massage guns, also known as percussion massagers, can help relieve soreness and muscle tension by providing oscillating, rapid bursts of pressure. The Italian-designed xVolt Percussion Massager provides these rapid bursts up to 2,800 revolutions per minute to truly penetrate those aching muscles. Of course, if that’s too intense to start, there are also two other levels to work with: 1,500 RPM and 2,200 RPM.

The gun comes with four interchangeable massage heads for various pain points. There’s a round head (4/10 impact) for all-over gentle massaging. There’s a flat head (6/10 impact) for large muscle groups like the back, thighs, and calves. Then there are two more intense heads: the fork head (8/10 impact) for sensitive areas like the spine, neck, feet, and forearms, and the bullet head (10/10 impact) for trigger points and deep tissue massages in your legs and arms.

Your dad will be able to work out his aches and pains on his own terms with this multifunctional therapy gun. It easily fits in the palm of one’s hand and weighs less than two pounds, making it ideal for personal massages at home or on the go. Plus, it’ll last for six full hours on a single charge.

Take a closer look:

For the dad who has everything and does everything, this is a great gift to finally help him get some relief. The xVolt Massager typically costs $199, but for a limited time, you can slash nearly 30% off using the code WELOVEDAD at checkout. That knocks the price down to just $143.96 just in time for Father’s Day.