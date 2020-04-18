This throwback photo of Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and family is ‘priceless’



Late Sridevi posed with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani/Instagram)

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been sharing some throwback photos celebrating his 25 years in the industry. He recently shared a photo featuring late actor Sridevi with her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor posing for a perfect family portrait with their father and film producer Boney Kapoor. Ratnani captioned the photo as, “A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless.”

In the photo, Janhvi and Khushi, who now have grown up and become fashionistas, wore a simple and traditional South Indian half-saree. Janhvi, as always, looks poised while Khushi looks extremely happy to be posing with her family.

Earlier, Janhvi posted an adorable throwback photo of her childhood remembering Sridevi on her second death anniversary. Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Miss you everyday.”

Sridevi’s sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock. Her last film was 2018’s Mom, which won her a National Award posthumously.

On the work front, Janhvi is looking forward to a great year ahead with Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Takht in her kitty.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at Dabboo Ratnani’s other recent posts:

The celebrity photographer has completed 25 years in the industry.

