This Throwback Pic of Janhvi, Khushi and Karisma Kapoor with Sridevi will Make You Nostalgic

It’s been over two years since Bollywood actress Sridevi passes away. However, the film industry continues to feel the void she left behind and many celebrities are often seen sharing their fond memories with the late actress.

While mining into the archives, netizens paused on an image clicked back in 2016. The image is from renowned designer and Sridevi’s close friend, Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash.

Recently shared by Bollywood’s paparazzi, Manav Manglani, the old picture shows Sridevi flanked by her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi with actress Karisma Kapoor also in the frame.

The event saw a number of stars attending the bash. The main colour for Manish Malhotra’s themed birthday celebration was gold. Following the theme, Sridevi had opted for a white-and-golden saree while her daughters look chic in sequined outfits. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress also arrived in a black and gold strapless number.

Keeping gold as the prime theme, Sridevi and her daughters looked stunning as they posed for shutterbugs at the birthday bash.

Sridevi had shared her top moments from the occasion on her Instagram account.

