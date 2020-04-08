This Throwback Video Of Vicky Kaushal Flirting With Katrina Kaif At An Award Function Is Going Viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Source: Instagram | @katrinakaif & @vickykaushal09)

Rumours of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif being a couple have been floating around for quite some time now. And given how great they look together, who wouldn’t ship them, right? Now, a certain video of them interacting during an awards show has gone viral on the internet, and it also includes Salman Khan!

In this video, Vicky and Katrina are on stage and Vicky asks Kat if she has any plans of getting married. He says, “Aap kisi achche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhund ke shaadi kyun nahi kar letin? (Why don’t you find someone nice like Vicky Kaushal and get married?)” Katrina blushes to that as he adds, “Shaadi ka season chal raha hai, toh maine socha mai bhi puchh lun… Mujhse shaadi karogi? (It’s wedding season now, so I thought of trying my shot too, will you marry me?)”

Given it’s a Salman Khan (Katrina’s ex-boyfriend) song, the camera shifts to Salman in the audience, who acts like he is fainting on sister Arpita Khan Sharma‘s shoulder. Replying to Vicky’s proposal, Katrina says, “Himmat nahi hai (I don’t have the courage)“, and Salman instantly wakes up and rolls his eyes!

Have a look:

Aren’t they actually so cute together, guys?

On the work front, there were rumours of the two even working in a film together, but they bashed it. Now Katrina was set to star in Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar which got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.