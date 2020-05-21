Jimmys Post

This UX specialist opened 12 UK bank accounts and ‘logged everything’ – TechCrunch

This UX specialist opened 12 UK bank accounts and ‘logged everything’ – TechCrunch

“I’ve got a really high attention to detail, which might sound great, but it’s possibly a curse because I can’t help but spot problems with everything around me,” says Peter Ramsey.

He’s the founder of Built for Mars, a U.K.-based UX advisory, and he has spent the last three months documenting and analyzing the user experience of a dozen leading British banks — both incumbents and challengers — including Barclays, HSBC, Santander, Monzo, Starling and Revolut.

“Quite literally, I opened 12 real bank accounts,” he explains. “You remember the stress of opening one account? I did that 12 times, [and] it was probably a terrible idea. But I really needed to control as many variables as possible, and this was the only way of doing that.”

Next, Ramsey says he “logged everything,” recording every click, screen and action. “I saved every letter, and made a note of when they arrived. I recorded pretty much everything I could,” he recalls. “At one point I even weighed all the debit cards to see if some were heavier. That was a total waste of time though, because they all weighed the same amount. But you see what I mean, I just thought about making it as scientific as possible. Also, UX is really quite subjective, so I wanted to back up my opinions with some more quantifiable metrics.”

The resulting analysis — covering opening an account, making a first payment and freezing your card — supported by individual bank case studies, is being published on the Built for Mars website over the month with a new interactive chapter released weekly.

After being given early access to the first three chapters and an initial series of case studies, I put several questions to Ramsey to understand his motivation, methodology and what he learned. And if you’re wondering which bank came out on top, keep reading.

TechCrunch: Why did you choose to do this on banks?

Peter Ramsey: My background is in fintech, and I think the banks are just in this weird place right now. When they first came out I think consumers were surprised at how much better the apps were. Banking was renowned for having old software, it was almost acceptable for an old bank to be buggy. But now that these challenger banks have been out for five years, I think that perception has changed. So I chose the banks because they represent this industry of “challenger” versus “legacy.” Plus, for billion-dollar companies, you’d expect them all to really care about experience.

Source link

admin

Related News

First major GDPR decisions looming on Twitter and Facebook – TechCrunch

First major GDPR decisions looming on Twitter and Facebook – TechCrunch

The lead data regulator for much of big tech in Europe is moving inexorably towards issuing its first major cross-border GDPR decision — saying today

Strategies for surviving the COVID-19 Series B squeeze – TechCrunch

Strategies for surviving the COVID-19 Series B squeeze – TechCrunch

Mikael Johnsson Contributor Mikael Johnsson is a co-founder and general partner of Oxx, a venture capital firm investing in European SaaS companies at growth stage.

Apple’s handling of Siri snippets back in the frame after letter of complaint to EU privacy regulators – TechCrunch

Apple’s handling of Siri snippets back in the frame after letter of complaint to EU privacy regulators – TechCrunch

Apple is facing fresh questions from its lead data protection regulator in Europe following a public complaint by a former contractor who revealed last year

Infosys seeks more time to construct its IT/ITES SEZ in Noida

Infosys seeks more time to construct its IT/ITES SEZ in Noida

Information technology major Infosys Ltd has asked the government to extend the validity of approval for its proposed IT/ITES Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Noida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *