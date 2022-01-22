This week on #TwitterNigeria: Twitter is back, Super Eagles head into AFCON knockout rounds, Mummy G.O in Dubai, others

For up to the minute updates on trending stories and news, Twitter remains the social media platform that keeps you informed.

This week on #TwitterNigeria is a recap of the latest in music, movies, sports and entertainment you might have missed on Twitter.

Nigeria lifts Ban on Twitter!

After about 222 days of the microblogging social network’s services being suspended, the Federal government of Nigeria announced the lifting of the ban on Twitter. The announcement was met with a ton of reactions from prominent personalities who hadn’t Tweeted throughout the period.

Garba Shehu, the official spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, shared an early reaction, and Twitter also made the announcement via Tweet, reaffirming its commitment to Nigeria. Since the suspension of the ban, it has been positive vibes as Tweeters engage with the hashtag #TwitterBan.

African Cup of Nations 2021 – Guinea- Bissau VS Nigeria

The Super Eagles maintained their winning streak, and fans showed their excitement and support on Twitter with #SoarSuperEagles. The Nigerian team now heads into the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations with full of confidence, after a 2-0win over Guinea-Bissau kept their perfect run going. Ghanaian artist Sarkodie and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto both Tweeted their support for the national team, and the Super Eagles also thanked fans for their support in a Tweet.

Tunde Onakoya gets verified on Twitter

The founder of the #Chessinslum Initiative, Tunde Onakoya recently got Verified on Twitter. Tunde rose to prominence following a chess competition he organised for homeless kids living under the popular Oshodi bridge in Lagos. He has also announced a fundraising campaign to support the cause. The movement has spurred exciting conversations from Nigerians home and abroad, with #Chess trending for the first time in Nigeria.

Nigerian ladies crush on Super Eagles goalkeeper after Sudan Win

Ahead of the Super Eagles’ match with Sudan, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was seen, in what became a viral video, vibing to High by Adekunle Gold and Davido This threw social media into a bit of a frenzy, and drew even more attention to the player following the 3-1 win on Saturday, with several young fans openly crushing on him.

He continues to draw a lot of attention on Twitter, despite what some argue was poor ball-handling on his part during the match.

Mummy G.O in Dubai

What is a week on Twitter without Nigerians catching cruise with hilarious bants and commentary.

This week, a controversial female evangelist popularly known as Mummy G.O caused yet another stir online after sharing a video of her trip to Dubai. The preacher was seen in the video showing off her hotel room. The video and other controversial videos of the preacher have been making the rounds on Twitter from the page Gist Reel. As usual, Tweeters shared their hilarious responses to the video.

